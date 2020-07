Building contractor, Kill based BAM, is warning of significant delays to the construction of the National Children's Hospital due to public health restrictions.

Work has not resumed at the site since the Covid 19 lockdown was eased.

They say it is unfair that they should shoulder the cost burden resulting from the health measures.

CEO of Children in Hospital Ireland, Anna Gunning, says the 1.7 billion euro project needs to be built as soon as possible: