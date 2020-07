The mother of a man presumed to have been murdered with his girlfriend is appealing for information to find their bodies.

William Maughan was last seen in Laytown Co.Meath with Anastasija Varslavanne five years ago.

The hunt for them was changed to a murder investigation by Gardaí in 2016.

Four people being questioned about their disappearance since Wednesday were released without charge this morning.

Helen Maughan says people who know more about the case should make contact.