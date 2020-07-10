Listen: Former School Principal Jailed For 3 Years For Abusing 7 Pupils.

A former school principal has been jailed for three years for abusing seven of his pupils over a two-year period from September 1968.

Patrick Harte, of Glendown Park, Templeogue, Dublin, abused them at his desk while teaching at Sancta Maria Christian Brothers primary school on Synge Street in Dublin.

The boys were aged eight or nine when he abused them.

Fr. Tony Conlon said the abuse he suffered had a "paralysing effect" on his life, and he thanked the gardaí for bringing his tormenter to justice:

