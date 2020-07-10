Listen: Consumers Losing €600,00, A Day, In Non-Refundable Flights.

Consumers are losing over €600,000 every day on non-refundable flights, according to the Irish Travel Agent's Association.

The issue arises from flights which go ahead as people who don't board are not entitled to refunds.

Only customers who have booked a flight which was subsequently cancelled are entitled to refunds, despite the Government advising against non-essential travel.

Ardclough;s Eoghan Corry is Editor of Travel Extra.

He says this raises a big problem for consumers:

