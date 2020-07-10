Agreement Reached On Acquisition Of Permant Site For Celbridge Community School.

Agreement in principle has been reached on the acquisition of a site for Celbridge Community School

A permanent building for the school is intended to be constructed on a site a Donaghcomper.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless says Education Minister, Norma Foley, has confirmed the agreement with him

This site is presently proposed to facilitate the permanent accommodation needs of St. Patrick's National School, CelbridgeCommunity School and St. Raphael's Special School on a campus type arrangement.

He says "The Minister also confirmed to me that the Department of Education are actively engaging with all the stakeholders involved and it is a priority for her Department to make progress on this project plus that the construction of this permanent school is being given the full attention it deserves"

Deputy Lawless concluded "I will continue to engage with the Minister of Education to ensure that this continues to progress and remains a priority"

