Last Night's Club Results & Tonight's Fixtures

Last night's club results
2018 Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group A: St. Kevins 1-19 Straffan 2-8
Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group B: Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8
Senior Football League Div. 1: Leixlip 3-12 Raheens 2-10
***Raheens and St. Kevins are relegated to Division 2
Senior Football League Div. 2
Rathangan 2-6 Kilcock 0-9
Two Mile House 2-11 Monasterevan 1-6
***Monasterevan and Allenwood are relegated to Division 3
Reserve A Football Championship Quarter Final: Sarsfields 4-15 Clane 1-5
Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A: Naas 0-15 Maynooth 0-11
Fixtures for Fri 10 Aug
Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B: Moorefield V Celbridge 7:30 in Clane (note: change of venue)
Senior Football League Div 3 Final Eadestown V Ballyteague 7:00 in Newbridge
Tom Cross Coaches Junior Football Championship Section B Robertstown V Castlemitchell 7:30 in Hawkfield
Reserve B Football Championship Quarter Final: Raheens V Johnstownbridge 7:30 in Maynooth
Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Kilcock V Sarsfields 7:30
Naas V Clane 8:00
Éire Óg Corra Choill V Sallins 8:00