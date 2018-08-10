Listen Live Logo

Last Night's Club Results & Tonight's Fixtures

: 08/10/2018 - 10:29
Author: Laura Donnelly
Last night's club results

2018 Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group A: St. Kevins 1-19 Straffan 2-8

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group B: Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8

Senior Football League Div. 1: Leixlip 3-12 Raheens 2-10

***Raheens and St. Kevins are relegated to Division 2

Senior Football League Div. 2

Rathangan 2-6 Kilcock 0-9

Two Mile House 2-11 Monasterevan 1-6

***Monasterevan and Allenwood are relegated to Division 3

Reserve A Football Championship Quarter Final: Sarsfields 4-15 Clane 1-5

 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A: Naas 0-15 Maynooth 0-11

 

Fixtures for Fri 10 Aug

Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B:  Moorefield V Celbridge 7:30 in Clane (note: change of venue)

Senior Football League Div 3 Final Eadestown V Ballyteague 7:00 in Newbridge

Tom Cross Coaches Junior Football Championship Section B Robertstown V Castlemitchell 7:30 in Hawkfield

 Reserve B Football Championship Quarter Final: Raheens V Johnstownbridge 7:30 in Maynooth

Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship

Kilcock V Sarsfields 7:30

Naas V Clane 8:00

Éire Óg Corra Choill V Sallins 8:00

