Kildare Fine Gael Cllr Announces Intention To Support Kevin Sharkey For Presidential Nomination

: 08/10/2018 - 12:50
Author: Laura Donnelly
A Kildare Councillor has announced his intention to nominate Kevin Sharkey to receive the presidential nomination from Kildare County Council.

Kildare County Council has invited prospective Presidential candidates to attend a special meeting of the council on Monday 27th of August 2018.

Cllr Darren Scully says he has informed corporate services that he intends to nominate Kevin Sharkey to receive the nomination.

Cllr Scully says he believes Mr Sharkey is "a man who would make a great president and truly represent the culture and traditions of our country".

Cllr Scully further states that as Fine Gael have decided not to enter a candidate for the election, he will be giving Mr Sharkey his full support and will introduce him to other councillors.

Photo: kevin-sharkey.com

