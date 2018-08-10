Jimmy Hyland Named Eirgrid GAA U20 Player Of The Province

Kildare U20 footballer, Jimmy Hyland, has been named as the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province for Leinster.

Hyland put in a man of the match performance in helping Kildare to their first provincial title scoring 8 points whilst setting up a penalty that Tony Archbold converted.

Kildare then went on to face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and defeated them by 1 point with the final score 1-14 to 1-13.

The Ballyteague player scored 1-8 and claimed the EirGrid U20 Man of the Match award.

Kildare then went onto face Mayo in a thrilling EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Final won by the Lilywhites 1-18 to 1-16.

He kicked 10 points in that game and picked up his third Man of the match award of the championship