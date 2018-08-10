Listen Live Logo

Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Jimmy Hyland Named Eirgrid GAA U20 Player Of The Province

: 08/10/2018 - 16:35
Author: Laura Donnelly
jimmy_hyland_-_leinster_player_of_the_province_.jpg

Kildare U20 footballer, Jimmy Hyland, has been named as the EirGrid GAA U20 Player of the Province for Leinster.

Hyland put in a man of the match performance in helping Kildare to their first provincial title scoring 8 points whilst setting up a penalty that Tony Archbold converted.

Kildare then went on to face Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and defeated them by 1 point with the final score 1-14 to 1-13.

The Ballyteague player scored 1-8 and claimed the EirGrid U20 Man of the Match award.

Kildare then went onto face Mayo in a thrilling EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Final won by the Lilywhites 1-18 to 1-16.

He kicked 10 points in that game and picked up his third Man of the match award of the championship

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!