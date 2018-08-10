Listen Live Logo

Two Men Arrested In Connection With ATM Skimming Operation In Kildare

: 08/10/2018 - 16:37
Author: Laura Donnelly
garda_badge_2.jpg

Two men have been arrested in connection with an ATM skimming operation in the East of the country.

Its believed the suspects are part on an Eastern European criminal gang targeting bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The arrests of two men in Blanchardstown in Dublin this morning are described as a significant development in this case.

The breakthrough came after a skimming device was used on a bank ATM in Kildare town yesterday.

Officers from Kildare and the National Economic Crime Bureau had been working closely with a financial institution to try to intercept the criminals involved after 8 different bank branches were targeted in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

The two men in their 30s are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Gardai are reminding consumers to be vigilant when using atms.
 

