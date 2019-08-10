Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Fuel Tanker Explodes In Tanzania, Killing At Least 57 People.

: 08/10/2019 - 10:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
At least 57 people have been killed and 65 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Tanzania.

It happened in the eastern town of Morogoro.

It's understood the tanker had crashed and people were trying to siphon away petrol when it burst into flames.

