Engineering Works Between Hazelhatch and Sallins Over The Weekend Sees Train Service Alterations.

Due to Engineering Works between Hazelhatch and Sallins today and tomorrow, the following service alterations and amendments will occur:

Saturday 10th August

22:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers will operate from Hazelhatch to Sallins and Newbridge, a second train will operate from Newbridge to Portlaoise

23:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers will operate from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare

21:25hrs Portlaoise/Heuston will operate to Newbridge only, bus transfers will operate from Newbridge to Sallins and Hazelhatch, a second train will operate from Hazelhatch to Heuston

22:02hrs Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled

22:30hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will commence from Hazelhatch at 23:35hrs and will operate in an altered timings

20:25hrs Cork to Dublin Heuston will operate to Portlaoise only, bus transfers will operate from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

Sunday 11th August

08:00hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare. The train will continue from Kildare to Galway

08:30hrs Dublin Heuston to Tralee will be bus transfers from Heuston to Portlaoise. A train will continue from Portlaoise to Tralee

09:40hrs Athlone to Westport is deferred to 10:06hrs

10:30hrs Ballina to Manulla Junction is deferred to 10:55hrs

11:05hrs Manulla Junction to Ballina is deferred to 11:32hrs

07:50hrs Westport/Dublin Heuston will operate with altered timings

11:40hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway will NOT serve Clara and will operate with altered timings

11:00hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston is deferred to 11:35hrs

10:45hrs Mallow to Cork is deferred to 11:22hrs

10:08hrs Limerick Junction to Limerick is deferred to 10:50hrs

10:50hrs Limerick to Limerick Junction will operate with altered timings

09:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Waterford is deferred to 09:50hrs

09.05 Waterford/Heuston will operate with altered timings