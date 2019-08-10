Plans For Refurbishment Of Carton House In Maynooth Published.

Plans for refurbishment of Carton House in Maynooth have been published.

The Belmullet Hospitality Group has submitted a planning application for the project to Kildare COunty Council.

It includes internal restoration of the ground floor rooms, reconfiguration of the lobby and relocation of a bar.

KCC is scheduled to issue a decision on October 1st.

The development descripton is as follows:

"a) Internal restoration and redecoration to floors, walls, ceiling and joinery (including repair and renewal works) as required, within existing ground floor rooms of Carton House; (b) Removal of single storey modern non-original partitions and rendered walls relating to the internal lobby (as per Planning Reg. Ref. 91/441 ; An Bord Pleanála Ref. PL 9/5/88418) and its replacement with free standing columns and glazed walling system to create a new (single storey) lobby and bar area as part of existing Hotel [with associated new entrance through the Kitchen Courtyard into the reconfigured lobby (existing entrance to be retained)], to include extension of the lobby area (c. 90sqm) into part of former kitchen yard area; Removal of existing bonded gravel surface/gravel strip in courtyard and replacement with new surface; Removal of modern bar and associated services from former “Stewards Hall” and its relocation to the reconfigured lobby/bar area; Installation of a screen wall in existing opening in north (internal) elevation of east pavilion (separating current barista bar and lobby area); (c) Provision (reinstatement ) of door within existing previously infilled opening to the external courtyard; Remodelling (including reconfiguration of fittings and fixtures) of modern commercial kitchen to extend into present barista bar area (former scullery); Replace existing sash window (in room No. 5) relating to the loggia on southern elevation of Carton House with hardwood double doors; Reconfiguration of previously modified (rooms Nos. 23 and 24) to include new partition walls, creation of openings within non-original partition wall; Mechanical and electrical upgrade works in existing plant space (within roof space) and provision of 1 No. new vent (in line with roof profile) at roof level; Provision of removable (demountable) servery units within the “Ante Room/Lobby” (room No. 4); New and replacement light fittings to ground floor rooms where required; and all associated site development works at a site within Carton House Hotel and Golf Resort (relating to main house and bar/lobby areas on a site of c. 0.41 hectares). Carton House is a protected structure"