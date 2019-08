An employment law expert doesn't believe the dispute between Ryanair and its Irish based pilots will be sorted by Monday's deadline.

Their union Forsa says if new proposals around pay and conditions aren't made by then, they'll set dates for strike action.

The potential industrial action could have major implications for thousands of passengers in the weeks ahead.

Professor in Employment Law at Maynooth University, Michael Doherty, doesn't think the situation will be sorted by Monday's deadline: