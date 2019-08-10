Kildare County Council Announces Three Education Bursary Schemes For 2019

Kildare County Council is awarding three bursaries, which are designed to provide an opportunity to study at third level, to persons who may not be in a position to undertake a course of study because of serious disadvantage or disability. These bursaries are as follows:

1. The William G. Carroll Bursary is mainly, but not exclusively, for third level courses in the field of community development.

2. The Kildare Education Bursary for People with Disabilities is for any third level course.

3. The Kildare County Council Memorial Bursary for Deis Schools is for any third level course being undertaken by a former pupil of a Deis School.

Applications are invited from persons living in County Kildare who wish to undertake a degree course at a recognised third level institution in Ireland. The course applied for must be at undergraduate level.

Bursaries are not normally available for Post-Leaving Certificate courses or Post-graduate courses, but applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Qualifying for a Higher Education Grant will not serve to act as a bar to the award of a bursary.

Application forms can be found at the Customer Service desk on Level 1 or at the Community & Cultural Department on Level 7.

Applications should be submitted to:

Community and Cultural Department, Kildare County Council, Level 7, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas

Tel: 045 980538

Email: grants@kildarecoco.ie

The closing date for applications is Friday, 6 September 2019 at 5.00 p.m.