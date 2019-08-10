Emmet Stagg Calls for TII to Extend M4 Low Noise Surface to Cover Leixlip and Celbridge Residential Areas

With plans in place to resurface the M4 between Junction 6 Celbridge and Junction 8 Kilcock with a low noise surface tarmacadam, between Mid-August and Mid-October, Labour's Emmet Stagg has called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to also resurface the M4 between Junction 6 Celbridge and Junction 5 Leixlip.

Mr. Stagg welcomed the use of a low noise surface, Stone Mastic Asphalt, to resurface the M4 between Junction 6 Celbridge and Junction 8 Kilcock, which will reduce the noise impact on residents living in Maynooth and Kilcock.

However a gap has been left on the M4 which means that residents in Leixlip and Celbridge will continue to be seriously affected by the constant noise from traffic.

He went on to state that it makes no sense not to complete the resurfacing job, as the surface between the Celbridge Junction and Leixlip Junction also dates from the opening of the Bypass in 1994.

Mr Stagg concluded by saying he has made the case to the Chief Executive Officer of Transport Infrastructure Ireland and looks forward to receiving his response in due course.