Operation Fanacht Recommences Over The Weekend Due To Localised Lockdown In Kildare, Offaly & Laois.

As of midnight, on Friday 7th August, Gardai recommenced Operation Fanacht.

The operation is in place due to the localised lockdown, for counties Kildare, Offaly & Laois.

Operation Fanacht was re-established to ensure the public are adhering to public health restrictions, to stop the spread of Covid-19.



The recommencement of Operation Fanacht will proceed in conjunction with Operation Navigation, at a national level.

Gardai checkpionts are stationed throughout the three counties, with permanent presence on relevant motorways & exits.