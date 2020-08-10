The Breakfast Show

Operation Fanacht Recommences Over The Weekend Due To Localised Lockdown In Kildare, Offaly & Laois.

: 08/10/2020 - 07:34
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

As of midnight, on Friday 7th August, Gardai recommenced Operation Fanacht.

The operation is in place due to the localised lockdown, for counties Kildare, Offaly & Laois.

Operation Fanacht was re-established to ensure the public are adhering to public health restrictions, to stop the spread of Covid-19.
 
The recommencement of Operation Fanacht will proceed in conjunction with Operation Navigation, at a national level.  

Gardai checkpionts are stationed throughout the three counties, with permanent presence on relevant motorways & exits.

 

