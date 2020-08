County Kildare Chamber CEO, Allan Shine & Chamber President Luke Hanahoe, will virtually meet with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar today, regarding the effect localised lockdown will have on businesses in the county.

The Chamber has been in contact with Government members, including Minister for State & Kildare South TD Martin Heydon, & Agricultural Minister, Dara Calleary.

The Chamber plans to put their key requests for financial support of businesses to Government, on Tuesday.