The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Resurfacing Works Began On The R417 Cloney To Kildangan This Morning.

: 08/10/2020 - 07:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_works_sign.jpeg

 

Resurfacing works began on the R417 Cloney to Kildangan this morning.

The road will close to facilitate the works.

Works will be taking place in conjunction with the Kildangan Bridge closure, delays are expected with substantial diversion routes in place.

Traffic diversions:
For traffic travelling from Monasterevin to Athy will be diverted along the R445 in the Kildare direction, then right onto the R415, to turn right onto R418, into Athy.

Traffic travelling North from Athy, towards Monasterevin will be diverted onto the N78, then onto the R418 Kilcullen road, then left onto the R415 Kildare Road, and finally left onto the R445 into Monasterevin.

Resurfacing is expected to finish tomorrow, Tuesday.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!