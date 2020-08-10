Resurfacing works began on the R417 Cloney to Kildangan this morning.

The road will close to facilitate the works.

Works will be taking place in conjunction with the Kildangan Bridge closure, delays are expected with substantial diversion routes in place.

Traffic diversions:

For traffic travelling from Monasterevin to Athy will be diverted along the R445 in the Kildare direction, then right onto the R415, to turn right onto R418, into Athy.

Traffic travelling North from Athy, towards Monasterevin will be diverted onto the N78, then onto the R418 Kilcullen road, then left onto the R415 Kildare Road, and finally left onto the R445 into Monasterevin.

Resurfacing is expected to finish tomorrow, Tuesday.