The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, Announces Supports For Kildare Citizens Amidst Localised Lockdown.

: 08/10/2020 - 07:40
Author: Eoin Beatty
stephen_donnelly.jpg

 

Due to the increase of Covid-19 in Co. Kildare, the Health Minister has announced a range of supports have been put in place, to support citizens of the county.

Local testing facilities have opened, pop-up services have been put in place, by the National Ambulannce Services, and isolation accomodation is available for those who require it.

The Health Services regional Community Response Teams are providing communications and any necessary support to Long Term Residential Care facilities, including both public & private nursing homes.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!