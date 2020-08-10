Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, Announces Supports For Kildare Citizens Amidst Localised Lockdown.

Due to the increase of Covid-19 in Co. Kildare, the Health Minister has announced a range of supports have been put in place, to support citizens of the county.

Local testing facilities have opened, pop-up services have been put in place, by the National Ambulannce Services, and isolation accomodation is available for those who require it.

The Health Services regional Community Response Teams are providing communications and any necessary support to Long Term Residential Care facilities, including both public & private nursing homes.