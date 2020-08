Over the weekend 164 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co. Kildare.

On Friday evening 35 new cases were confirmed.

The number of confirmed cases increased significantly on Saturday to 110, & on Sunday evening the National Public Health Emergency Team announced 19 new cases of the virus in the county.

Currently, the county is on lockdown until Friday, 21st August, at that juncture the situation will be reassessed.

Image: Pixabay