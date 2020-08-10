Breaking: Carroll Cuisine To Suspend Operations; Employees To Continue To Receive Wages.

The Carroll Cuisine meat processing plant in Tullamore, Co. Offaly is to suspend operations, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community.

It says the break will be taken over the days ahead, while the results of Covid-19 testing, carried out on staff yesterday, are being evaluated.

Tests completed last week show that 9, of the site's 330 employees, tested positive for coronavirus.

Carroll Cuisine insists employees will continue to be paid as normal, while operations are suspended.

Image: Carroll's Cuisine