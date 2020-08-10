FAI Confirms Matches & Training Should Be Suspended In Kildare, Laois & Offaly.

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that all matches and training in Laois, Offaly and Kildare should be suspended until further notice.

FAI Summer Soccer Schools in the affected counties have also been called off for the next two weeks.

It says only players and coaches with SSE Airtricity League, and the Women's National League adult teams, should be allowed to travel outside the counties, to train or play matches.

Underage players living in Kildare, Laois, & Offaly are not permitted to travel outside their county to train or play matches.