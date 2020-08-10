The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

FAI Confirms Matches & Training Should Be Suspended In Kildare, Laois & Offaly.

: 08/10/2020 - 15:25
Author: Ciara Noble
fai_logo.png

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that all matches and training in Laois, Offaly and Kildare should be suspended until further notice.

FAI Summer Soccer Schools in the affected counties have also been called off for the next two weeks.

It says only players and coaches with SSE Airtricity League, and the Women's National League adult teams, should be allowed to travel outside the counties, to train or play matches.

Underage players living in Kildare, Laois, & Offaly are not permitted to travel outside their county to train or play matches.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!