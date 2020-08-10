K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Northern Ireland Announce First Death, Due To Covid-19, In 27 Days.

: 08/10/2020 - 16:15
Author: Ciara Noble
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

One death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the first in 27 days.

There have been 76 new confirmed cases of the virus in the North.

It brings to 6,140 the number of cases in Northern Ireland.

The total death toll stands at 557.

 

Image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!