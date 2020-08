Former Fine Gael TD, Paddy Sheehan, has died today at the age of 87.

Mr. Sheehan was first elected to the Dáil in 1981.

He held the Cork South West seat, with one interval, until his retirement from politics in 2011.

Former Taoiseach, John Bruton, has expressed deep shock at the passing of his friend, saying he was a man beloved across all political divisions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to Mr. Sheehan, saying he was a wonderful character the likes of whom we will not see again.