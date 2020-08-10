K Country

SIPTU Calling For Every Meat Plant Worker To Be Tested In Coming Days.

: 08/10/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Noble
SIPTU wants every meat factory worker to be tested for Covid-19, over the coming weeks.

The union, which represents staff working in the sector, met with Meat Industry Ireland this morning, to discuss the high numbers of confirmed cases in plants around the country.

A fourth meat factory, Carroll Cuisine, today suspended production at it's facility in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, amid concern at the spread of the virus in the midlands.

Greg Ennis from SIPTU has said there needs to be a national testing programme put in place, for all staff working in meat production:

