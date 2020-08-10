Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Today Opened Applications To Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, today opened applications to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme.
The scheme is a part of the government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4bn package of measures designed to manage the impact of Covid-19.
Up to €25,000 is available to help businesses re-open.
Key changes to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme:
- €300m additional funding in addition to €250m previously committed
- Grant amount has increased substantially. Minimum grant is now €4,000 and maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively
- Medium sized companies now eligible Companies with up to 250 employees can now apply (previously the grant was for companies with less than 50 employees)
- Increased eligibility Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible
For further information on the scheme, and how to apply visit KCC's website here.