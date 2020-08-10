K Country

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Today Opened Applications To Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

: 08/10/2020 - 17:58
Author: Ciara Noble
Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, today opened applications to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

The scheme is a part of the government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4bn package of measures designed  to manage the impact of Covid-19.

Up to €25,000 is available to help businesses re-open.

Key changes to the Restart Grant Plus Scheme:

  • €300m additional funding in addition to €250m previously committed
  • Grant amount has increased substantially. Minimum grant is now €4,000 and maximum is €25,000. Previous grant amounts were €2,000 and €10,000 respectively
  • Medium sized companies now eligible Companies with up to 250 employees can now apply (previously the grant was for companies with less than 50 employees)
  • Increased eligibility Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible

For further information on the scheme, and how to apply visit KCC's website here.

