K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Gardai: Man Detained While "Literally Drinking & Driving".

: 09/10/2018 - 10:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
wne.jpg

Kildare Gardai have detained a motorist who seems to have been drinking wine whilst driving

Naas Roads Policing say the man was arrested, having found to be  ‘Literally Drinking & Driving’.

He has been charged, and is shortly to appear in court.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana, via Twitter.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!