Nora Quoirin Will Be Laid To Rest After Funeral Mass In Belfast Today.

: 09/10/2019 - 10:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
nora_quoirin_via_lucie_blackman_trust.jpg

Nora Quoirin will be laid to rest today after a funeral mass in Belfast, where her mother's native city.

The 15 year old was found dead in a Malaysian jungle after she went missing from the holiday resort where she was staying with her family.

A major search operation was launched and her body was found ten days later - a post mortem revealed that she has died from prolonged hunger and stress.

Her funeral mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church in South Belfast, the same church where she was baptised.

 

Image courtesy the Lucie Blackman Trust.

