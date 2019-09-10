Some BA Flights From Dublin To London Cancelled Today.

Kildare Focus

A number of British Airways flights from Dublin Airport to London Heathrow have been cancelled for a second day in a row.

It's due to a pilot's strike at the airline, which grounded almost all of it's UK flights.

A BA flight from Shannon Airport to JFK Airport in New York has also been cancelled.

