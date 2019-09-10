Listen: Harris Doesn't Accept Delays To National Children's Hospital Project.

The Health Minister says he doesn't accept that there are delays to the construction of the new National Children's Hospital.

Yesterday, the HSE warned that the project is facing delays which could affect critical timelines.

In a statement, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board said that the main construction contractor, Kill based BAM, is currently reporting to be behind on certain elements of the construction.

However, Simon Harris says the hospital is on schedule to be ready by 2022:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews