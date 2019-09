An improvised device, operated by command wire, was made safe in the Creggan area of Derry last night.

The PSNI say it was found in a parked vehicle.

Police were attacked with petrol bombs while carrying out searches as part of the operation, as a crowd of 60 to 100 people gathered.

A number of families were asked to leave their homes as the bomb was made safe.

Police believe the New IRA is responsible for the bomb which they say targetted community police officers.