Listen: Momentum Builds Behind NI-Only Brexit Backstop.

NI-Only Brexit Backstop.

: 09/10/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Momentum has been building behind the idea of a Northern Ireland only backstop as a solution to the Brexit impasse.

However the DUP opposes it and believes it's not something Boris Johnson would do.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has the latest:

