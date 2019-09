A record number of people are accessing one of Ireland's main suicide-prevention services.

More than 5,300 people have had face-to-face appointments with Pieta House this year.

8,000 people accessed the intervention and bereavement service last year - up nearly 30 percent on 2017.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, and Pieta House's Sinead Raftery says self-harm remains a big problem in Ireland: