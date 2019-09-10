Kildare Focus

Listen: New Garda Vehciles Allocated To South Kildare District Today.

Two new Garda vehicles are being allocated to the South Kildare region today.

The Newbridge area has been operating with only two marked units for around a month, after the engine on one of its patrol cars "blew"

Another, in Kildare Town, has aged-out, having clocked-up over 300,000 kilometres.

There are other unmarked vehicles available to Gardai in these districts

Superintendent Martin Walkers says the new  patrol cars were collected this morning.

File image: Garda vehicle in Newbridge/RollingNews

