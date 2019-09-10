Kildare Focus

Listen: Ag. Minister Says MII's Refusal To Engage In Beef Talks Could Shut The Industry Down.

: 09/10/2019 - 12:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Agriculture Minister says the refusal of Meat Industry Ireland to engage in beef talks could shut the industry down.

Talks were due to resume in Celbridge last night, but MII pulled out because farmers continue to protest at processing plants.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

