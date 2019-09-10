The Night Shift

New Seminarians Enter St. Patrick's College, Maynooth.

: 09/10/2019 - 15:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
st_patricks_college_maynooth.jpg

15 new students have begun their studies to become Catholic Priests.

Some of the seminarians are preparing for their programmes at Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth and Redemptoris Mater Seminary, Dundalk.

There are now 68 men currently studying to become priests at Irish dioceses.

