Listen: Kildare Water Supplies In Compliance With EPA Standards.

There were 25 cases of a parasite that causes severe diarrhoea in public water supplies last year.

It marks the third year in a row that cases of Cryptosporidium have increased, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's latest report.

All of Kildare's public water supplies were found to be in full compliance with microbiological and chemical standards.

The EPA that while the overall quality of water supplies, nationally, remains high, it's important Irish Water takes action to make sure public health is protected.

Senior inspector at the EPA, Dr. Michelle Minihan says in some cases, plans already in place to deal with the problem didn't work: