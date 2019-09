More than 40 per cent of children are talking to strangers online.

A new survey from CyberSafeIreland says children as young as 8 years old are speaking to people on the internet that they don't know in real life.

It also found 12 per cent of 8 to 13 year olds spend 61 full days online a year.

Chief executive of CyberSafeIreland Alex Cooney is encouraging parents to hold off giving a smart device to their children for as long as possible: