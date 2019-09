The funeral has taken place in south Belfast of Nora Quoirin, the teenager who's body was discovered in the Malaysian jungle last month.

The schoolgirl, who had learning difficulties, went missing on a family holiday on the 4th of August.

Her body was found 10 days later following a massive search, less than two miles away from the resort she was staying in.

Father Edward O'Donnell led the service in St. Brigid's Church, where she was baptised:



Image courtesy The Lucie Blackman Trust.