K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Richest Billionaires Increased Their Wealth By $255Bn Between March & May.

: 09/10/2020 - 09:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oxfam_generic_logo.png

400 million jobs have been lost during the Covid 19 pandemic - but the 25 wealthiest billionaires increased their weath by 255 billion dollars between March and May.

Figures from the International Labour Organisation show companies have used the pandemic to scale down costs and increase profits to shareholders, instead of rewarding and supporting their workers.

Chief executive of Oxfam Jim Clarkin said big companies who had amassed vast profits still availed of government support through the crisis:

newstalk234444.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Jim Clarkin CEO of the charity said that a structural overhaul in the way business is run is crucial if big companies are not to profit off the hardship of workers - and said there was a precedent for it:

newstalk0721323.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!