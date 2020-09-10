Listen: Richest Billionaires Increased Their Wealth By $255Bn Between March & May.

400 million jobs have been lost during the Covid 19 pandemic - but the 25 wealthiest billionaires increased their weath by 255 billion dollars between March and May.

Figures from the International Labour Organisation show companies have used the pandemic to scale down costs and increase profits to shareholders, instead of rewarding and supporting their workers.

Chief executive of Oxfam Jim Clarkin said big companies who had amassed vast profits still availed of government support through the crisis:

Jim Clarkin CEO of the charity said that a structural overhaul in the way business is run is crucial if big companies are not to profit off the hardship of workers - and said there was a precedent for it: