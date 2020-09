The eight people occupying Debenhams in Cork City have ended their sit-in.

They left the store to loud cheers from former colleagues, family and friends.

They began the sit-in on Tuesday morning after liquidators KPMG made a settlement offer of 1 million euro to staff at all 11 stores, including Newbridge.

Staff say this is an insult.

The offer has since been withdrawn.

Speaking as they left, shop steward Valerie Conlon told Cork's 96FM and C103 News about why they chose to do the sit-in: