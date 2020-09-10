Work Underway To Return TDs To The Dail

Work is underway on a number of proposals to move the Dáil permanently back to Leinster House.

Many TDs don't see any sense in still having some sitting days in Dublin's Convention Centre.

However, Oireachtas authorities have had difficulty finding a way for all 160 members to vote and respect social distancing in the more cramped Leinster House.

A number of political parties and groups have put proposals forward to manage that and return all business to Kildare St.

It's costing around 25,000 euro a day to use the Convention Centre for Dáil sittings.

File image: RollingNews