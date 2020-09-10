K Drive

€1.7M Allocated To Kildare Region To Facilitate Timely Assessment Of Need For Children.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
€1.7 million in funding has been allocated to the Kildare, West Wicklow South Dublin healthcare region to ensure children get timely assessments

1,056 children are awaiting assessment in this region.

The grant is out of a nationwide allocation of  €7.8 million to clear the backlog for children's Assessment of Needs and also support the roll out of Children's Disability Network Teams.

Kildare Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin  "This is a really positive initiative to support children and families who have been waiting for an Assessment of Need.  As a Councillor, TD and Senator, I have advocated on behalf of families in South Kildare who had been waiting for months and sometimes years for their child to be assessed.  This is such a difficult position for families to be in, with the worry that children are losing out on interventions at a crucial stage in their development. I hope that today's announcement will be a huge relief to parents all over the country.  Once the backlogs are cleared, the HSE should be able to meet its statutory obligations for all new referrals.  The news today also means that children and their families will be able to access follow-up services more quickly.  "

 

