Listen: Pausing Of Covid 19 Testing At Meat Plants Described As "Wreckless".

The decision to pause Covid 19 testing in meat plants has been criticised as "reckless" and a "danger to communities".

Mass testing of workers, including at sites in Kildare, won't resume until next week - as HSE resources are diverted to deal with a rise in people with symptoms in the community.

So far, 15 thousand tests in meat plants have been carried out, with around 40 coming back positive.

Meat Industry Ireland says it's "encouraging" and shows the protocols and current measures in place are working.

Hannah Quinn Mulligan is News Correspondent at the Irish Farmer's Journal.

She joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

Stock image: Pixabay