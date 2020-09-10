K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Pausing Of Covid 19 Testing At Meat Plants Described As "Wreckless".

: 09/10/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

The decision to pause Covid 19 testing in meat plants has been criticised as "reckless" and a "danger to communities".

Mass testing of workers, including at sites in Kildare, won't resume until next week - as HSE resources are diverted to deal with a rise in people with symptoms in the community.

So far, 15 thousand tests in meat plants have been carried out, with around 40 coming back positive.

Meat Industry Ireland says it's "encouraging" and shows the protocols and current measures in place are working.

Hannah Quinn Mulligan is News Correspondent at the Irish Farmer's Journal.

She joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.

hqm.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!