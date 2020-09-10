Listen: Four Kildare Schools, & 160 Students, Taking Part In Leadership Programme.

4 Kildare schools, 2 in Naas, 1 in Leixlip and 1 in Kilcullen, are taking part in the LIFT leadership programme this term

In all, 160 students from Confey College, Cross & Passion College, Piper's Hill College and St. Mary's College, will participate in process with the aim of developing core leadership skills for young participants.

Nationally, than 3,500 transition year students will train as LIFT facilitators and, in turn, roll out the LIFT programme with other students in their schools

LIFT Ireland Founder and CEO, Joanne Hession, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus