Dublin Simon Community says demand for day to day counselling services has more than doubled in two years.

It's launching the Annual Review for 2019, which calls for additional government funding to plug a hole of at least a million a year.

The charity has pointed to the fact that it also can't organise its regular fundraisers due to social distancing rules.

Andrea Koenigstopher is Dublin Simon Counselling Coordinator.

She joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.