Taoiseach Comes Under Fierce Criticism At Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party Meeting.

: 09/10/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has come under fierce criticism at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting this afternoon.

TD Marc MacSharry said Martin's relationship with his TDs was like one between a teacher and his students.

A number of TDs expressed unhappiness with how the Taoiseach and senior ministers are leading the party without much input from other members.

There's unhappiness with the government's communications strategy with Fianna Fáil TDs believing there's been "a number of own goals".

 

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

