EU Threatens Legal Action If UK Proceeds With Legislation To Undermine Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

: 09/10/2020 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU has threatened legal action if the UK proceeds with legislation that would undermine the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The statement comes after a high level meeting between officials from the EU and UK.

In a statement the European Commission rejected the suggestion from Boris Johnson that his planned legislation is aimed at protecting the Good Friday Agreement - saying it would do the opposite.

It also said it wouldn't be shy in using legal remedies and action if the Withdrawal Agreement is breached.

 

