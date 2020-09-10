EU Threatens Legal Action If UK Proceeds With Legislation To Undermine Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU has threatened legal action if the UK proceeds with legislation that would undermine the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The statement comes after a high level meeting between officials from the EU and UK.

In a statement the European Commission rejected the suggestion from Boris Johnson that his planned legislation is aimed at protecting the Good Friday Agreement - saying it would do the opposite.

It also said it wouldn't be shy in using legal remedies and action if the Withdrawal Agreement is breached.

