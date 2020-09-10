NI First & Deputy First Minister To Jointly Hold Today's Covid 19 Press Briefing.

The North's First and Deputy First Ministers will jointly hold today's briefing on coronavirus in the North.

It's the first time Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster will attend the press conference together, since a row erupted over the attendance of Sinn Fein figures at the funeral of Bobby Storey in Belfast.

Michelle O'Neill's acknowledged the funeral in June undermined public health advice.

Meanwhile, there have been 78 new cases of Covid 19 in Northern Ireland and one more coronavirus related death has be

File image: Stormont Assembly Building/RollingNews