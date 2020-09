Baby boxes are to be introduced across Ireland, but the scheme won't be rolled out until next summer, at the earliest.

The boxes, which contain all the essentials parents need for a newborn, was first introduced in Finland in the 1930s.

The box will be available, free, to parents who register for it.

The box will also include a guidebook of supports available to new parents.

Stock image: Pixabay